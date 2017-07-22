Declan Nerney to headline August Festival

The 6th annual Thurles Harvest & Country Festival was officially launched this week with the organisers promising a much bigger and better event this year.

The one day event will take place in Thurles Greyhound Stadium on the bank Holiday Monday 7th of August with a start time of 12.00pm.

As with last years event all profits on the day will go to a number of local charities and organisations. This event proved a huge success last year and organisers are hoping that people from all over Tipperary and Ireland will come out on the day to enjoy everything that will be on offer.

Events will include a dog show, BMX Stunt & display shows, food and craft stalls, American Style Wrestling matches, live music, funfair rides, bouncy castles, pony rides, bungee trampoline, Footdarts, Water Zorbing, trade stalls, face painting, a Viking Big Dig, Horse Carriage Competitions, Exotic Animal Display, a parachute stunt show performed by The Black Knights and much more to be confirmed.

“ We are really thrilled that we are once again hosting this festival and extremely proud that we have managed to secure so many events that are sure to bring visitors to Thurles from all over Ireland “ stated Chairman of the organising committee Cllr Jim Ryan .

“This year will again see a live music stage being installed with a huge number of Irelands established and up and coming country music stars performing including Declan Nerney (pictured) & his band, Eddie Carey, Niamh Lynn with more to be added. Even though our festival is an outdoor event, indoor covered seating will be available in the event of the weather turning bad. We will also have full bar and catering facilities along with extensive free car parking within the grounds of the festival,” added Pat Dunican, Treasurer.

Cllr David Doran Secretary also added that all members of the committee have been very busy over the last number of months in putting everything together while PRO Ellen Dunican is confident that the festival is growing every year and has raised substantial valuable monies for various charities and organisations in Thurles down through the years. Tickets for the festival are great value at €10 per adult, €5 for teenagers and under 12’s free once accompanied by an adult and are available at the gate on the day.

Anyone interested in having a food or craft stall at the event they can contact Jim Ryan at 086 2397376 or jimryanfinancial@gmail.com and the committee would also welcome any local business wishing to have a trade stall at the event.