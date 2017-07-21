Darkness into Light's cheque for Pieta House

It’s hard to believe that over two months have passed since the first Darkness Into Light (DIL) for Pieta House in Thurles.

DIL is now a massive international movement to help create a world where suicide, self-harm and stigma have been replaced by hope, self-care and acceptance.

Over 2,000 participants came out in the early hours of May 6th last to join this movement by walking (or running) from the darkness into the light. Since then, the DIL Thurles committee have been truly overwhelmed with the positive feedback received for what turned out to be a very successful event from months of hard planning and organisation.

Of course, there is always room for improvement and some suggestions have been taken on board for the 2018 effort.

On Friday last, the DIL Thurles Committee were thrilled to handover a cheque for over €34,500 to Kieran O’Brien of Pieta House, who commented that this was “a truly staggering amount for a first effort”. The DIL Thurles Committee would like to sincerely thank everyone who came out on May 6th in such large numbers and to all of the Volunteers, Route Stewards and Sponsors, of whom there are too many to mention, and without whom this event would not have been the huge success it turned out to be.

A special word of thanks to David Morgan, manager of The Dome at Semple Stadium, who provided a fantastic venue and tireless assistance to ensure the smooth management of a large crowd.

Also a huge shout out to the Rotary Club of Thurles who contacted Pieta House in the early stages, registered Thurles as an official venue for DIL, formed a Committee and saw the dream turn into reality.

So here’s to an even bigger and better DIL for 2018 and if you haven’t already, please find and ‘like’ the DIL Thurles Facebook page for updates. (https://www.facebook.com/DarknessIntoLightThurles/). Also don’t forget, should you or someone you know require, Pieta House can be contacted 24/7 on Freephone 1800 247 247.