Tipperary to host Ireland's biggest ever international Girl Guide camp

Girl Guides from 12 different countries will camp under canvas at Ireland's biggest ever international Girl Guide camp at Rockwell College, Cashel, from Sunday 30 July - Sunday 6 August next.

1,800 Girl Guides and their leaders will be camping under canvas for the week, regardless of the weather!

There will be Girl Guides from all corners of Ireland as well as the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Malaysia, Georgia, the Philippines, Finland, St Vincent and the Grenadines, England and Scotland.

During the week the Guides will take part in a wide range of activites that will help them grow in confidence and develop life-skills. They will build rafts, rockets and volcanoes, play quidditch, cook dishes from around the world and take part in drama, music, body confidence, yoga, meditation and coding workshops. They will also learn about the Sustainable Development Goals and will explore ways that they can make a difference in their local communities and overseas.

“Guiding aims to ignite a social and environmental conscience in our members from age five-plus while they take part in team-building and problem-solving games and challenges. They learn how to speak out on issues that concern them and how to inspire others to take action too," says Camp Chief Jenny Gannon.