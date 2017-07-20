Tipperary v Clare: Patrons entering Pairc Ui Chaoimh will be searched

Supporters attending Saturday's afternoon's All-Ireland senior hurling quarter final in Pairc Ui Chaoimh will be subject to a bag search, ticket check and a search for offensive articles, An Garda Síochána has warned.

In a message to the thousands of Tipperary supporters who will descend upon Cork, Gardai state that there should be no parking at the Stadium or its environs and warned that tow-away will be in operation.

They are advising patrons to allow 90 minutes to park and walk to the Stadium and to tune in to local radio stations and social media for traffic up-dates and information. They also state that traffic from the N25 and M8 should take the Jack Lynch Tunnel and approach the Stadium from the Mahon direction.



In general advice, a Garda spokesperson said Car Parks in the City centre are open & within easy walking distance of the Stadium

Pedestrians will be given priority after the match and vehicles will be held for pedestrian safety.

Persons in possession of Official GAA car passes are to approach the Stadium from the Victoria Road roundabout.

There will be barrier checks on approaches to the Stadium – items such as flares, alcohol, offensive weapons, bottles and air-horns will be confiscated.

Use public or shared transport where possible. The 202 Bus from Merchants Quay will depart every 20 minutes to Mahon Point.

Patrons endeavouring to drop mobility impaired persons close to stadium will encounter both delays and traffic restrictions.





Parking, the Gardai state, will be available in City Centre Car parks

They advise:

DO NOT Block entrances to housing estates, business premises or parks.

DO NOT Block or park on foot-paths.

DO NOT Park in disabled spaces or bus stops

DO NOT Park in an area which may restrict access/egress for emergency vehicles





Coaches and Buses are advised to park on the Boreenmanna Road faced for the South City Link Road for after match priority



Advising on security, Gardai recommend:

Valuables should not be left visible in parked cars.

Patrons are advised to be aware of the presence of pick-pockets in and around the stadium.

All persons entering the Garda cordon will be subject to a:

Bag search.

Ticket check.

Search for offensive articles.

Casual Trading will only be permitted under licence on the Centre Park Road.



They are also advising of other events in and around the Cork area, including

A Motor Rally in & around Midleton Area

Munster Fleadh Cheoil – Cork City.

Lee Swim - Cork City.