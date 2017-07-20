Tipperary road R691 at Ballincurry, Killenaule, will close this weekend

The R691 from its junction with the L2201 at Knockabritta to its junction with the L2207 at Ballincurry will temporarily close.

PERIOD OF CLOSURE:

06.00hrs on Friday 21st July 2017 until 18.00hrs on Friday 11th August 2017

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES:

Eastbound traffic will be diverted north along the L2201 at Knockabritta to its junction with the R689 at Ballinunty, then north along the R689 to its junction with the L2101 at Gortnahoo, then east along the L2101 to its junction with the R690 at Kilcoolyabbey, then south along the R690 to rejoin the R691 at Ballingarry Lower.

Westbound traffic will be diverted vice versa.

REASON FOR CLOSURE:

To facilitate the installation of a cattle underpass.