Group praises "tremendous support" for Tipperary woman (28) before her passing

A county Tipperary group that came together to support a courageous woman who battled illness since she was a teenager praise the “extraordinary community spirit” that was prevalent throughout their endeavours.

Bansha’s Fiona Power (28) passed away in March 2016.

Family and friends of Fiona had joined forces to raise funds to send her to the United States for treatment.

The Fiona Power fundraising committee now wish to thank the local community for the support they received at the time.

“The great nature shown by everybody involved spoke volumes and made us so proud to be part of this fundraising endeavour,” a Fiona Power fundraising committee spokesperson tells the Tipperary Star.



“Great support was received from individuals, clubs, groups, businesses, schools and associations both locally, nationally and internationally. So many people rowed in with us that they are too numerous to mention individually.

“We all hoped that throughout Fiona's illness a cure would be found, but unfortunately this was not the case.

“However, due to the tremendous support received from you, the public, the treatments Fiona received in the various facilities, both in Ireland and abroad, enabled her to have a better quality of life, and for this we are extremely grateful.

“Sincerest thanks to each and every one of you,” the committee spokesperson adds.









