Tipperary County Council rules out installing footpath to cater for Newport daycare centre

Tipperary County Council has ruled out installing a footpath in Newport that would cater for the town's daycare centre.

However, it does acknowledge that such a facility is “desirable”.

The request was made by local councillor, Cllr Fiona Bonfield, who asked that the council “seriously consider” again putting in the footpath from the daycare centre to the local Centra shop.

“The children from the boys' and girls' primary school and the secondary school walk along here every day. We also have residents in Mulcair Manor estate, where there are over 100 houses, who use this section,” she said in a motion before Nenagh Municipal District Council.

The Labour councillor also stated that the surface was “quite uneven” in one particular section and that children and elderly people had fallen.

“There is a health and safety concern,” she said.

However, in a written reply, Cllr Bonfield was told that the footpath restoration plans in the 2017 Schedule of Municipal District Works was focused on the restoration of the council's existing network of footpaths.

“The emphasis is very much on bringing these up to standard before embarking on new footpath construction,” she was told.

However, the council said that the extension of the footpath on the R503 west of Newport to Mulcair Manor estate entrance and the nearby serviec station was a “desirable project which would improve safety for pedestrians using this route”.

But, she was told, there was no provision in the 2017 schedule for such an extension.

Cllr Bonfield was also told that provision for funding new footpath construction at that location by way of a special contribution had been included in a recent planning decision.

“This decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanala, and , therefore, the funding position is uncertain untilAn Bord Pleanala deliver their decision of this application,” the reply signed by district manager Marcus O'Connor stated.