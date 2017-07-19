Larkspur Park donates €1,500 to local causes

Proceeds from the recent ‘Gathering’ Tennis tournament was put to good use last Wednesday evening (July 12) when Club chairperson Margo Fogarty presented cheques of €500 each to three worthy causes.

Members of the committee were present as Lorraine Lowry accepted a cheque on behalf of Scoil Chormaic.

Lorraine who is the school principal commented that the funding was greatly appreciated and would help students in the school. These comments were echoed by Siobhan Keys principal of Scoil Aonghusa who also accepted a cheque of €500 on behalf of the school.

Siobhan was accompanied by her colleague Geraldine Maher who said she had fond memories of having competed in tennis competitions in Larkspur over the years.

A third cheque of €500 was presented to Liam Tobin on behalf of his son Billy. Liam and his wife Noelle are members of Ballypatrick Tennis club.

They hope to bring Billy to the USA at the end of the year for required surgery which will cost in the region of €80,000.

Larkspur tennis is delighted to be able to make this donation to our tennis friends and we wish Billy all the best. The presentations were followed by tea and chat with both school principals hoping that students will avail of the amenities in Larkspur when the school term restarts.

Finally, we’d like to wish the best of luck to all our teams participating in the South Tipp League and Munster competitions. Semi-finals of the South Tipp league are due to take place next week.

Also, congratulations to all our members who have been successful in several of the recent open weeks including Dungarvan, Clonmel and Nenagh to name just a few.

It is hard to believe that our own open week is fast approaching and will start August 25th. We look forward to another week of great tennis and great fun.

