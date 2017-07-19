Launch of 'Billy's Tractor Calendar Girls'

The people of Roscrea are being asked to show their solidarity for a young local boy who suffers from a severe condition, by supporting a new Calendar - the proceeds of which go to his rehabilitation.

Billy Goulding from Towra, Shinrone, became ill at the age of two and now has Transvers Myelitis, which has left him paralysed from the neck down. Billy loves tractors and so the shoot was set around tractors.

“Billy is now 5 years old and is a happy little boy who loves to spend his time following tractors and combine harvesters in the car with his parents watching them work in the fields,” said organiser Marguerite Ryan.

Friday's launch night of ‘Billy's Tractor Calendar Girls’, included special guests ‘Miss Ireland’ Niamh Kennedy and Martin Bennett (One Day Single in aid of Billy's Recovery Fund).

The purpose of the night was to launch the calendar to raise fund for Billy's ongoing long term rehabilitation needs which cannot be facilitated in Ireland. Billy has to travel to London regularly for his rehab sessions and care.

The idea of the calendar came from Billy's HSA assistant Ann Marie Maher and a very successful idea and night came to fruition thanks to sponsorship from local businesses.

The ladies who modelled for the ‘naked’ calendar jumped at the opportunity. All the photos were taken in a very tasteful manner, and the clever photography of Tom Doherty of Nenagh and his professional approach meant you wouldn't notice that some models were actually wearing clothes behind the props.

Calendars will be on sale in local shops or contact Billy's Mum Eileen on Facebook, Billy Recovery Story, and Billy also has a Go Fund Me page where donations can be made.

Also on the night, Martin Bennett played his song dedicated to Billy, ‘One Day’. This will be released in a few weeks on Apple ITunes to download and all proceeds will be given to Billy's Recovery Fund.

Master of Ceremonies for the evening was Marguerite Ryan, Roscrea, who thanked supporters and followers of Billy.

Music was provided by Nivard Coonan, and food and facilities were provided free of charge from Racket Hall.