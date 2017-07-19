Last call for National Patient Experience Survey

Thousands of patients have been telling us about their experiences of hospital care in Ireland by participating in the first ever National Patient Experience Survey. With the deadline fast approaching, eligible patients are encouraged to seize the opportunity to influence the future direction of healthcare by submitting the completed survey by 5pm on Wednesday, 26 July.

HIQA’s Rachel Flynn, Programme Director for the National Patient Experience Survey, said: “At 47% and growing, the response rate to the inaugural National Patient Experience Survey has been fantastic so far and compares very favourably with similar surveys conducted internationally. This level of interest shows how engaged the Irish public is with their health service and provides us with valuable information on the standard and safety of care delivered to patients across the country.

“The information gathered via the survey will be used to identify what is currently working well in our hospitals and what needs to be improved”, Ms Flynn continued. “The results, which will be published at the end of the year, will enable comparisons of patient experience not only at the regional and national level, but also internationally.”

The National Patient Experience Survey is a joint initiative by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), the Health Service Executive (HSE) and the Department of Health, and is the largest single survey of the healthcare system ever conducted in Ireland.

All eligible patients have been sent a copy of the survey in the last few weeks.

The survey, which can be completed online or in paper form, covers all aspects of a patient’s stay in hospital, including admission and discharge, the ward environment, interaction with staff, and care and treatment.

Surveys returned using the Freepost envelope must arrive at the National Patient Experience Survey office by no later than 5pm Wednesday, 26 July on. The online survey, which can be completed atwww.patientexperience.ie, will also close at 5pm that afternoon.

Find out more about the National Patient Experience Survey at www.patientexperience.ie, on Twitter @NPESurvey or on Facebook /NPESurvey.