Flies are avoiding Tipperary this Summer despite 39% increase in nationwide infestations

It appears flies are avoiding Tipperary this Summer notwithstanding a 39% increase in fly infestations nationwide, according to Rentokil.

Cork is one of the most fly-infested counties in Ireland, accounting for almost a fifth of all fly infestations in the country, however Tipperary is experiencing the least number of fly infestations - at 3%. The tourist hot spots of Dublin (18%), Galway (16%) and Kerry (14%) all reported high levels of the bugs in the unusually warm summer weather.

The company predicts that the number of infestations will continue to rise, as recently reported by residents in Dublin 4. Rentokil has warned hotel and restaurant owners to be vigilant in safeguarding their premises against fly infestations this summer, as it predicts a bumper season for the pests. The company noted a 39% increase in the number of fly infestations between April and the end of June, compared to the same period on 2016.

The common house fly spreads food poisoning, diarrhoeal diseases and skin and eye infections, posing a serious headache for business owners. These diseases can have an impact on both customer and staff health, resulting in damages to income, brand reputation and staff retention. In addition to posing a threat to brand reputation, flies are responsible for causing the highest number of staff illnesses, compared to other pests such as rodents and cockroaches.

Dr. Colm Moore, Area Technical Manager UK, Ireland said: “Flies can be a common cause of food poisoning, particularly salmonella, and as such they create a real risk to the hospitality industry. A continued rise in the fly population could lead to a greater incidence of fly-borne disease, such as stomach upset and diarrhoea.

‘’It is vital that food manufacturers, retailers and restaurateurs take appropriate due diligence when it comes to flies. Business owners may be tempted to think a small infestation is not a problem. However, it doesn’t take long for a small amount of flies to reproduce in large quantities. Fly larvae take 7 to 10 days to mature into adults, and in their lifetime they may produce 1,000 eggs. If a small infestation is not stopped, you will see a dramatic increase in their numbers. With Lumnia flies are constantly being eradicated. Businesses will save money through reduced infestations, while ensuring their reputation for impeccable hygiene remains intact,” Dr Moore continued.