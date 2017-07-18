Tribute: The late Larry Keane, Kennedy Park Thurles was a fine hurler and a real gent

Former Thurles Sarsfields and Tipperary hurler Larry Keane will be laid to rest tomorrow in Thurles.

Larry Keane, Kennedy Park, Thurles who has died, was a prince of hurlers in the all conquering Thurles Sarsfields sides of the 1950's and 1960's.

Together with his brothers Michael (Blackie) and Connie, they formed part of that great team which dominated the domestic hurling scene. And, when defeat was their lot in 1960, thereby preventing the club from winning 11 straight, county senior hurling titles, Larry was centre back on the Thurles Crokes football team which won the county senior football championship.

A Tipperary county minor in 1948, alongside his brother Connie, when the team lost the Munster Final to Waterford, Larry was also in the team a year later when Tipperary beat Kilkenny in the 1949 All-Ireland Final with John O'Grady as captain - he bagged a late goal against Clare to secure victory in the Munster championship to set Tipperary on their way.

Larry Keane leads Thurles to victory in 1957.

Larry won an All-Ireland senior hurling championship medal with Tipperary in 1958 - a medal he cherished greatly. However, true to form, he wore his achievements lightly and was a gentlemen to his fingertips, never allowing his own fame or success to go to his head.

Upon retirement from the game, Larry coached a number of teams with much success, but always kept an interest in the affairs of Thurles Sarsfields. He was also an avid greyhound trainer and in the past owned a number of greyhounds with 1964 Tipperary All-Ireland senior hurling winning captain, and his great friend Michael Murphy.

In his mid eighties, Larry's passing is deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel, daughter Carol (McGuigan), son-in-law Noel, grandson Shane, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

He is eposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles this evening Tuesday 18th July from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at SS Joseph and Brigid, Church, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass takes place tomorrow Wednesday 19th July at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

May this gentle giant of the ash, rest in peace.