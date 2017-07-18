Practical Japanese Knotweed workshops

Tipperary people might be interested in attending practical workshops about Japanese Knotweed in Scariff and Killaloe.

Clare County Council is holding a series of two-hour practical and informative workshops throughout the county in an effort to curb the spread of the invasive Japanese Knotweed. The workshops will be facilitated by Dr. Frances Giaquinto, botanist, ecologist and specialist in invasive non-native plant species who has worked extensively in the management of Japanese knotweed and other knotweed species.

The workshops closest to our district will be held in McNamara’s Bar, Scariff on Monday, July 24th and at The Lakeside Hotel on Thursday, July 27th from 6.30pm to 8.30pm in both venues.