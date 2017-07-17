Top post for Gary Halpin at Cistercian College

The Board of Management of Cistercian College Roscrea (CCR) are delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Gary Halpin as the new Head of Boarding.

Mr. Halpin is a highly experienced educator having spent 16 years in management positions in top schools in the UK.

He has been appointed to this key role, to be part of the Cistercian College Roscrea Leadership Team and he will lead the Pastoral Care Management Strategy in the College. He is expected to start later in the 2017-18 Academic year. The announcement continues the positive news surrounding the school, following the start of the new Board of Management’s work in April.

Mr. Halpin is better known as an Irish Rugby & Athletics International in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s. Educated at Rockwell College, where he won four Irish Schools rugby caps, he travelled to the US on an Athletics scholarship to the University of Manhattan, where he won the American Indoor Collegiate Championship in the Hammer, before going on to represent Ireland in the 1987 World Athletics Championship.

Upon returning to Ireland in 1989, he resumed his Rugby career, joining Dublin club Wanderers FC, making his full international debut twelve months later when lining out at tighthead prop against England at Twickenham.

He subsequently joined London Irish and was a key member of the Irish team at the World Cup in South Africa in 1995, wearing the No. 3 shirt against New Zealand, Wales and France. He scored his one and only try against the All Blacks at Ellis Park in Ireland's tournament opener.

Having taught at St George's College, Weybridge before taking a break to sample professional rugby, he went on to teach and coach rugby at the Oratory School, where he was also a Housemaster.

Since 2008, Mr. Halpin has been a Head of House and 1st XV Rugby coach at Saint David’s House in Christ College Brecon, a Boarding School with 400 pupils in Mid Wales.

Speaking today, Chairman of the Board of Management Ronnie Culliton said: “On behalf of the Trustees and the Board of Management, I am delighted to welcome Gary as our new Head of Boarding.

“ In Gary we believe we have appointed someone with exemplary educational and sports experience, as well as a leader and person of the highest calibre.

“We look forward to having him and his family join us later this year to build on our work to further develop CCR as an outstanding option for parents and pupils looking for a high quality education across 7 Day, 5 Day and Day Boarding options.”

Regarding the opportunity, Mr. Halpin said “I’d like to thank Ronnie and the Board of Management in Cistercian College Roscrea for appointing me to the Head of Boarding role.

“As a former Rockwell College student, my association with CCR dates back to the mid 80's. In particular, the annual Rugby games and the Triangular Sports Athletics fixture evokes a cascade of fond memories. Not surprisingly I look forward to getting involved in Sport at CCR.

“Additionally, I’m looking forward to working with the Board, the Management team, the Staff, the Parents, the Pupils, the Monastic Community and all key stakeholders involved in the tremendous work done with the school in recent times. Having worked as a Housemaster for 17 years, I am confident this experience will guide me as I embark on my new role and I feel privileged to be given the opportunity of guiding the boarding community at CCR in these exciting times of new development,” added Mr Halpin.