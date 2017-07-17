Newport's Carol Berkery set for Miss Macra weekend in Tipperary

The August bank holiday weekend is one of the highlights of the Macra na Feirme calendar each year. Hundreds of supporters will travel from right across the country and overseas to Thurles, Co Tipperary, for the International Miss Macra Festival. Now in its 46th year the event continues to grow and is expected to be even bigger and better than ever before.

North Tipperary Macra will have a short journey to make to support Newport’s Carol Berkery in the festival. Carol will be wearing the North Tipperary sash with pride over the weekend of the 4-6th August.

Miss Berkery is a member of Newport Macra and has been involved for over 2 years. She is currently PRO of the club. Carol enjoys Macra, especially the community involvement. “I love keeping in touch with people in Newport through Macra” Carol added. She also loves taking part in sporting events such as volleyball and basketball that she would have never played before joining.

Outside of Macra Carol is a very busy lady, she is just after finishing a Bachelor of Arts with Spanish and sociology from the University of Limerick and is hoping to start her masters in September. Carol is a well-travelled lady. She has lived in Mexico, Australia and is currently spending the summer in San Francisco. We are sure to hear more about Carol’s adventures over the Miss Macra weekend!

Carol’s other interest includes running- She completed the Dublin City Marathon last year and is hoping to compete in the Dingle half marathon this September. Carol along with other ladies in North Tipp Macra will be taking part in the Tipperary Woman’s Mini Marathon in September, raising money for a local charity.

Carol along with the other contestants will enjoy a weekend of entertainment in the mid Tipp town. The girls will enjoy many activities over the three days including sports events, tours, and BBQ’s.

The first evening’s entertainment will be held in Coffeys, Rossmore where a charity trad night has been organised, Saturday evening the contestants will be interviewed on stage, followed with music by “Waxxies” and DJ in the Dome Semple Stadium. Sunday night the girls will enjoy a banquet meal in the Anner Hotel, followed with music by “Silver Doller” and DJ. The winner of the International Miss Macra will be crowned at mid night.

The lucky lady will win €1,000, the perpetual trophy, tiara and a number of prizes sponsored by local businesses. There will also be prizes for 2nd and 3rd placed winners. The International Miss Macra 2017 winner will promote the festival throughout the year at Macra events.

NorthTipperary Macra has never won the festival before. We believe Carol has what it takes to be crowned the winner. For more information on the event check out “International Miss Macra” on Facebook. Best of luck Carol from all your friends in North Tipperary.