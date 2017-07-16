Cut Loose: Thousands in Holycross for Cut Loose Festival
Enjoying the Cut Loose festival in Holycross.
Holycross Ballycahill GAA field is under siege with country music loving folks.
There is a huge attendance in Holycross this afternoon for the annual Cut Loose festival with the cream of the country music scene present.
Nathan Carter is about to take to the stage following on from Michael English after Philomena Begley and Cliona Hagan and the sun is shining brillantly all day long.
Theres still tine to get to Holycross.
