Clerical changes: Frs Jim Purcell and Joe Walsh returning to Thurles parish in Archdiocesan shake-up

Frs Tom Fogarty, Jim Purcell, Celsus Tierney and Gerard Hennessy all appointed as Parish Priests of Moycarkey, Thurles, Holycross and Borrisoleigh by Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly.

Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly has appointed four new Parish Priests in the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly as part of a diocesan shake-up which reaches into all corners of Cashel and Emly. In total 14 appointments have been made.

Returning to Thurles parish as PP is Rev Fr James Purcell and he will be joined in Thurles by Rev Fr Joe Walsh who has also been appointed as Chaplain to MIC, St Patricks Campus, Thurles.

Rev Fr Tomas O'Connell is moving from Thurles to the neighbouring parish of Loughmore as Adm. while current Adm in Thurles, Rev Fr Martin Hayes has been appointed Director for Pastoral Planning and Development for the Archdiocese.

Rev Fr Tom Fogarty has been appointed PP in Moycarkey, with Rev Fr Gerard Hennessy, currently CC in Thurles Cathedral, moving as PP to Borrisoleigh. Current PP in Borrisoleigh, Rev Fr Liam Everard, is moving to Fethard and Killusty as PP.

Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly has made clerical changes in the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly.

Rev Fr Celsus Tierney has been appointed PP in Holycross and Ballycahill - he has been working in the parish for a number of years now alongside the late Fr Tom Breen, who died recently. Fr Tierney will also be Diocesan Director for World Mission Ireland.

In other appointments Rev Fr. Joseph Tynan has been appointed Diocesan Director for Communications while Fr. Dominic Meehan is to be Diocesan Director for Trocaire.

The Appointments take effect from Saturday 12th August 2017.

The full list of appointments are:

Very Rev. Thomas F. Canon Breen, P.P. Fethard & Killusty, to be A.P. Fethard & Killusty.

Very Rev. George Bourke P.P. Moycarkey, Littleton & Two-Mile-Borris, to be A.P. Moycarkey, Littleton & Two Mile Borris.

Very Rev. Liam Everard, P.P. Borrisoleigh & Ileigh, to be P.P. Fethard &

Very Rev. Fr. Tom Fogarty C.C. Moycarkey, Littleton & Two-Mile-Borris to be P.P. Moycarkey, Littleton & Two-Mile-Borris

Very Rev. Fr. Martin Hayes, Adm. Thurles, to be Director for Pastoral Planning and Development for the Archdiocese.

Fr. James Purcell Adm. Loughmore & Castleiney to be P.P. Thurles.

Fr. Gerard Hennessy, C.C. Thurles to be P.P. Borrisoleigh & Ileigh.

Fr. Celsus Tierney, Adm. Holycross & Ballycahill to be PP Holycross & Ballycahill

Fr. Tomás O’Connell C.C. Thurles to be Adm. Loughmore & Castleiney

Fr. Joseph Walsh C.C. Templemore to be C.C. Thurles and Chaplain MIC, St. Patrick’s Campus, Thurles.

Fr. Sean Fennelly, C.C. to be Adm. Knockainey.& Patrickswell

Rev Fr. Joseph Tynan, to be Diocesan Director for Communications

Fr. Dominic Meehan, to be Diocesan Director for Trocaire.

Fr. Celsus Tierney to be Diocesan Director for World Mission Ireland.



