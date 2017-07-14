Lots of diversity on offer at Tipperary's Taste of Lough Derg

Tipperary’s A Taste of Lough Derg is in full swing at the moment and there are several interesting and diverse events coming up .

The Peppermill Nenagh will be hosting a Tapas ‘n’ Cocktail night on Wednesday 19th July which promises to be a fun night where you can learn how to make and shake your own cocktails.

On Sunday 23rd Ailbhe Gerrard at Brookfield Farm Terryglass will be hosting their ever popular Farm Walk and Talk on Bee keeping and Bio diversity. Aillbhe recently featured in an article in the Sunday Independent on ‘Local Heros’ and also was invited to meet with Prince Charles on his recent visit to Kilkenny.

Wilde Irish Chocolates Tuamgraneys , Taste and Make Sessions continue on Wednesday the 26th July and then the focus goes north on Thursday 27th July to Portumna where La Bouche will have a ‘A Taste of Lough Derg Tapas’ evening using locally sourced produce.

Newcomer to the calendar this year the Wine Buff in Nenagh will hold a Wine Experience, Demystifing Wines, a fun and Informative Tasting Evening on Friday 28th July.



Nuala Kilkenny of Nualas Tuamgraney rounds off the month with a Walk in the Steps of Brian Boru followed by a delicious four course meal on 31st July .

There is something for everyone , from the young to the young at heart with A Taste of Lough Derg. For further information check out our facebook page ‘A Taste of Lough Derg’ and also our website www.atasteofloughderg.ie