Sacred Heart Roscrea teacher Elaine Mounsey meets Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune met with teachers involved in the Blue Star programme in the European Parliament in Brussels last Wednesday (July 12th.). Ms Clune met with Roscrea teacher Elaine Mounsey, of the Sacred Heart Primary School, Roscrea. The Blue Star Programme is an education initiative for primary school pupils across Ireland.

The idea of the Programme is to foster better understanding and knowledge of the European Union and how it affects the lives of Irish citizens among primary pupils through classroom projects and activities.