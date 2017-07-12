Cashel FG Secretary Declan Burgess welcomes additional childcare supports

Cashel Fine Gael Secretary and Local Peace Commissioner Declan Burgess says: "it's good to see changes to make childcare more affordable for families across the country with a new yearly payment of up to €1,040".

Declan stated "Children must be enrolled in TUSLA registered childcare services in order to avail of the universal subsidy".

He continued: "from September these additional supports will be available, I am urging you to contact your childcare provider or local County Childcare Committee (CCC)". Tipperary County Childcare Committee can be contacted on 062 64200. You can also find out more on http://affordablechildcare.ie

Declan concluded by expressing that these changes are “very much welcomed, now more than ever childcare costs are crippling low-middle income families and this will assist parents to deal with this.”