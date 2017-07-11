Summer fun with Roscrea Horse & Pony Racing

Our committee is extremely happy with another very successful event.

This event is going from strength to strength each year which tells us we are doing something right. We want to thank everyone who supported us in any way possible with a special word of thanks to "All The Sponsors" as without them it just would not be possible. When we talk about sponsors it's the business people in this town who support us so so much and deserve a huge amount of praise. We ask you to please give the support back with "Shop Local". We also want to thank the public houses for their support for what is the highlight of the day with the Donkey Derby. This attracts so much fun and laughter and created a very good sence of humour coming up to the day with lots of very interesting interviews from the jockeys and sponsors. The 2017 winner was Biddys Bar with her jockey (John Feehan). What an exhibition of riding this man gave on the day: one would have to say what talent there is in our town.

'R Up' are Brendans bar with jockey John Moloney who was only beaten by a very small margin. Thanks to the the Comerford & Maher families for the use of a magnificent field each year. They are wonderful families who just could not do enough for us from the time we arrived until the time we finished. We cannot thank them enough for all they did. Chairman Shane Lee says it's very humbling to hear people from outside and from the town itself talking so positively about the event and the way its run so successfully each year. “Any type of good publicity we meet with open arms. I also want to thank the general public for the huge attendance again this year and a special word of thanks to all horse owners who supported our event,” said Shane.