Appeal for missing Cashel man Aonghus Ryan

An appeal is being put out for information concerning a missing Cashel man who has not been seen by friends or family since over a week and half ago.

The accompanying cctv photo shows Aonghus Ryan when last seen. Aonghus, who was from the Ladyswell area of Cashel, was last seen wearing black runners, blue short and a Tipperary hoodie. He was wearing a hat and sunglasses and a backpack with a tent. He also wears glasses.

Aonghus, who was living in Co. Meath, was last seen leaving on the Sligo bus towards Donegal /Derry direction.

If you have any information on Aonghus, please call your nearest Garda Station, or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111