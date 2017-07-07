Tipperary properties fetch over €1.2m at Allsop

Seven commercial and residential Tipperary properties have sold at this week’s Allsop Auction for over €1.2m.

All seven lots sold significantly above reserve prices including a 24 bed nursing home in Fethard and a 22 acre parcel of land in Cashel.

Twenty two acres of land at Wallers Lot, Cashel sold for almost twice its minimum reserve of €165,000. The land, extending to approximately 9.24 hectares (22.83 acres), sold for €257,000 after 55 bids.

In Fethard a nursing home investment at Mocklershill sold for €305,000 while a further seven retirement homes, sold collectively as one lot in Willowbrook Retirement Village, Mocklershill, sold for €111,000 after 36 bids.

Meanwhile a detached five bedroom house in Clonmel sparked high interest among bidders before selling for €185,000, more than double the minimum reserve price.

Two more residential properties in Templemore and Cahir also attracted strong interest selling for €39,000 and €145,000 respectively during Wednesday’s sale.

A mixed use investment property, comprising three apartments and four retail units at Lowergate, Cashel offered as one lot attracted 54 bids before eventually selling for €180,000- double the bottom line asking price of €90,000.