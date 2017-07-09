Help Annie the Lab/Spaniel mix find her forever home

My name is Annie! I'm the resident clown here at Mo Chara in Co Tipperary. I just love to play and I'm full of fun! I'm about 6 months old (or so they tell me) and I'm a wonderfully tasty mix of chocolate lab and springer spaniel!

As you can see, as well as my infallible sense of humour, I also got the best of my parents good looks (don't tell my sisters Amy or Ava I said that, they're a bit sensitive)!

I'm a very loving girl and I promise to bring so much joy into your life - all I ask is that you are kind to me in return!

For more information about me please contact 087-6576022 or see Mo Chara’s Facebook page.