Four Tipperary youths meet up with MEP Sean Kelly in Brussels

Four Tipperary youths were part of the Youth Media Team, based in Limerick Institute of Technology, Thurles who were invited to the European Parliament, Brussels by Sean Kelly, MEP.

The Youth Media Team are a group of young teenagers from Tipperary who travel to conferences, mainly educational and interview speakers/attendees. They record the interviews and blog about it.

The members of the Youth Media Team who traveled to Brussels are Caitlin Donnelly (Thurles), Roisin Donnelly (Thurles), Amy Lombard (Nenagh) and Lorcan Tuohy (Nenagh).

MEP Kelly, former President of the Gaelic Athletic Association, welcomed the visitor group from Ireland South to the European Parliament stating:

"I was most pleased to host a group of 18 visitors from Ireland South on a visit to the European Parliament and Brussels last week. I believe it essential to engage with and explore EU issues with my constituents, whilst also highlighting the supports and resources available to them on an EU level,” Seán Kelly MEP said.

During their stay, the visitors enjoyed a tour of the European Parliament, where they had the opportunity to learn of Ireland's role within the EU, the work of the EU institutions and Mr. Kelly’s role as their local MEP. Over the three days, the group also had the opportunity to visit the Brussels city, the 1815 Memorial in Waterloo, as well as the city of Bruges.

“It is always a pleasure to meet people from my constituency and this group were full of enthusiasm and spirit, whilst also quizzing me on the work that I do as their MEP. Hailing from a variety of working backgrounds, the group also included a team of four young people from Limerick Institute of Technology’s Youth Media Programme. It is truly rewarding to see such political engagement among constituents, young and old, and I thoroughly enjoyed their company throughout the visit” Mr. Kelly added.