Nathan Carter & Derek Ryan to perform on the same stage for the first time

Thousands of people are set to descend on Holycross next week as the sixth Cut Loose Country Festival takes place in Holycross Ballycahill GAA Club on Sunday 16th.

Final preparations are in place for a sensational event with artists including Nathan Carter and Derek Ryan taking to the stage together for the first time, along with Philomena Begley, Michael English, Louise Morrissey and Cliona Hagan for what has become known as ‘the’ Summer festival of the year.

Holycross has played host to the Cut Loose Country Music Festival for the last five years and has exceeded expectations year after year.

John Farry, Manager of Nathan Carter who is headlining the event said, “Holycross is a firm favourite amongst the performers and has become a benchmark for other festivals around the country. It is run to the highest professional standard and we are confident that this year will be no different. Nathan and his band are very excited about the trip to Holycross once again this year.”

Michael Lowry, Organiser of the festival said, “We have once again organised an affordable day out for all the family, with tickets priced at just €20. Children under twelve are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult which makes it exceptional value for money.”

He continued, “We are very excited with this year’s lineup but furthermore, that this is the first time that two of Ireland’s leading artists, Nathan Carter and Derek Ryan will perform on the same stage at a country music festival in Ireland.”

Up to 200 volunteers will be working to ensure that the event runs smoothly on day, but that is only part if the story. For the last number of months, the club has been working to put facilities in place to cater for the large crowds and while much of this work goes unnoticed, the reality is thsat the festival could not take place without it. The dedicated field commitee have spent many days up-grading facilities in the grounds and the fruits of their efforts will be seen when the crowds descend upon the venue.

Staging the festival is a huge community effort with hot food, bar, catering and plenty for the kids to do also to make certain sure that a premier day out in The Premier County will be experienced by all who attend.

Gates open for the festival at 11am with music starting from 1pm to 7pm. There is ample free parking, a large dancefloor, and food and beverage facilities available on site throughout the day.

Tickets are priced at €20 and are available at Lar na Pairce, Thurles, in all Centra’s and Super Valu’s, and online at Tickets.ie. See you there.