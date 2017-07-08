Cashel Arts Fest - Youth Gallery

Call for submissions for our Youth Gallery.

Draw or paint a picture on the theme of Home Place to be included in Gallery space at Cashel Library as part of Cashel Arts Festival 2017 (21st-24thSeptember).

Specifications:

1) Entries to be by children/teenagers aged under 16 (on 15/9/2017) and to be children’s/teenager's own unaided work

2) The pictures may be drawn in pen, pencil, crayons, biro or painted in powder paints, watercolours etc

3) Size of drawing/painting should be no larger than A3

4) Completed drawings/paintings should be mounted either on card or framed in a simple frame eg clip-frame

5) Write your name, age, class and school on the back of your drawing/painting

6) Complete a card to be displayed beside your drawing/painting, available from the Library at the time of submitting your entry

7) One entry per person

8) Drawings/paintings will be grouped in 0-6 years, 7-9 years, 10-12 years and 13-16 years

9) All entries need to be submitted by Friday, 15th September at 5pm.

The Youth Gallery will be open during Cashel Library Opening Hours during Cashel Arts Festival 2017 (21st-24th September).

For updates please see www.cashelartsfest.com.

Meanwhile, Cashel Arts Festival team is happy to announce the five shops that artist Andrew Mottershead has selected for this year's shop project. They are: Cashel Flowers; Daverns of Cashel; Kujawiak Polish Food Store Cashel; Grogan's Café and Ice Cream Parlour; Martin O’Dwyer Family Butcher Cashel.