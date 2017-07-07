Congratulations to April from Doon NS

Pictured in the attached photographs is April Glasheen of Drom National School who received the Jerry Coonan Memorial Shield on 23rd June 2017 at the annual Drom National School Student Awards Ceremony.

The presentation was made by Templemore O.N.E. and the family of Mrs. Angela Kenneally, a former teacher in Drom National School who sadly passed on the 24th August 2011.

April was nominated by the pupils and staff of Drom N.S. in recognition of her kindness, her diligence and her commitment to her school and her community. Congratulations and well done to April.

Her classmates wrote the following poem to honour her achievement.

Student of the Year by Maeve Healion and Keira Patterson

She's the Student of the Year

and she has no fear

of being a friend to everyone, everyone.

She gets the tasks done

quicker than anyone

and she always does her best.

If she has something to do,

she won't take a rest

until its finished and done properly.

She's fair to all

even when we're playing ball

and she'll always help you out.

She'll never ever shout.

If your hurt and on the mend,

she will be a great friend.

She is always there for you,

she's our best friend ever too.

We are so proud to know her -

Our friend April.