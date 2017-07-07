All systems go for Killenaule Rising Festival

The Killenaule Rising Festival is in its second year running that supports worthwhile charities. It will take place from 10th –16th July: Monster Bingo, Bake Off, Charity Cycle, Street Parade & Field Day, Hurling Tournament, Stage Show and Poker Tournament. All welcome & volunteers always needed.

It’s a weeklong festival that promises to entertain all ages. Some of the highlights of last year’s festival was our over 40’s hurling tournament, street parade and mega bingo. One new addition this year is a local charity cycle.

For a full list of events & times check out our Facebook page @killenaulerisingfestival.