Breaking: Tipperary County Council proposes to up speed on old N7 to 100km/h

Tipperary County Council is proposing to bring the speed limit on the R445 back up to its former 100km/h speed limit.

The proposal covers the stretch of road from the old N7 at the Tullaheady M7 junction to the county boundary with Limerick at Gooig.

The proposal is being made under the Draft Road Traffic Special Speed Limit Bye-Laws 2017, which will be discussed at next Monday's Tipperary County Council in Nenagh Civic Offices

The road was downgraded from a national route to a regional road, with an 80km/h limit when the M7 opened and cycle lanes were installed along the verges by then Junior Minister for Transport Alan Kelly.

However, cyclists have been divided on whether or not the speed restriction was justified, and certainly motorists felt the road remained at the same standard prior to the motorway opening and the lanes being installed.

The road features regularly at the local Nenagh Court under prosecutions by inspectors from the GoSafe firm that monitors speeding drivers.