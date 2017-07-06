News: Man detained in Nenagh following massive drugs seizure

Follow-up searches and arrest in Moneygall following huge drug seizure by Serious Crime Task Force.

A man is being questioned a Nenagh Garda station in connection with a major drugs haul.

The arrest was part of a major operation involving a number of agencies targeting organised criminal activity.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of €730,000 was recovered on Friday last during the search of a truck containing farm machinery which had arrived into Ireland at Dublin Port.

It is understood that the man was arrested in the Moneygall area of the county and taken to Nenagh Garda Station for questioning.

As part of ongoing intelligence led Joint Investigations targeting organised criminal activity being conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Serious Crime Task Force and the Revenue Commissioners Customs Service, the cannabis (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €730,000 was recovered on the June 30th following the search of a haulage vehicle that had arrived into Ireland containing farm machinery. The cannabis was recovered concealed within the farm machinery following a detailed search.

Follow up searches were subsequently conducted in the Moneygall area of Tipperary and a male in his 50's was arrested in connection with this investigation. He is currently detained at Nenagh Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Invaluable assistance was provided by Revenues’ Customs scanning system which was crucial to the detection of this offence and the subsequent arrest.