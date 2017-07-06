Templemore Charity Open Garden

Maeve Bourke will be travelling to Uganda in July with Nurture Africa. While there, she will be working on community outreach projects that provide healthcare and education for vulnerable and impoverished children. In order to raise much needed funds, her father Johnny Bourke will be hosting a 'Charity Open Garden' event on Sunday July 9th from 1-6pm.

Johnny's garden, located in Clonboo, Clonmore, Templemore (Eircode: E41A2C2) is a three-acre garden developed over 30 years, with a wide variety of specimen trees, shrubs, herbaceous borders, water features, roses, grasses, ponds, foundations, statues and much more.

There will also be plants for sale on the day. All donations on the day are greatly appreciated and go directly to Nurture Africa.

Unfortunately it is not wheelchair accessible. Just type in the Eircode above to bring you to the front door! Please call 086 8772302 for further inquires.