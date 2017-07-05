Templemore marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was on the 15th of June this year. To mark this event, and to highlight the issue of Elder Abuse, the Templemore Community Services Day Centre held an ‘Open Your Eyes’ coffee and information morning at the Day Centre on Tuesday 20th June, in conjunction with the HSE Safeguarding and Protection Team.

The morning was very informative for all those who attended. Participants were left with a greater understanding of the different forms elder abuse can take, as well as what to do if they were worried about themselves or someone else. Following some refreshments, a balloon releasing ceremony was held in the garden to round off the event and to mark the participants’ commitment to ‘open their eyes’ to the issue of elder abuse in our community.

If you have a concern that abuse may be happening to you or someone you know, you can contact the HSE Safeguarding and Protection Team on 067-46470, or speak to your GP, Public Health Nurse or any other health professional for support and advice.