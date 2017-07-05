Tipperary restaurant wins Asian Restaurant of the Year Munster Award

Stars of India Restaurant Thurles & Saffron Restaurant Cashel are Celebrating their recent awards.The Asian Food Awards took place in CityNorth Hotel, Gormanstown, to celebrate the hugely diverse range of culinary expertise in the country, with cuisines including Malaysian, Bangladeshi, Chinese and Nepalese, there was without a doubt a truly global feel to the evening.

Guest presenter, Chef Adrian Martin, who recently launched his own cook book was host for the evening and was joined on stage by some of the major award sponsors to deliver awards to winners on the night. Umar Saeed of World Wide Foods – one of the event’s major sponsors, while speaking about Asian cuisine said "there has been an evolution that has seen our cuisine become less of a mystery and more of a favourite dish in Ireland".

Stars of India Restaurant Thurles & Saffron Restaurant Cashel offer customers a delightful array of authentic Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine in a stylish and contemporary setting. They cater for parties, welcome children and also cater for vegetarians.

They offer a sophisticated dining experience for those seeking to explore beyond the ordinary and discover the full potential of Indian & Bangladeshi fine dining. So , let them take you on a tantalising journey across the different regions of Indian subcontinents to create rich authentic flavours.

Using the local, artisan,premium food producers and finest ingredients to create rich authentic flavors at Saffron Indian Cuisine Restaurant, Cashel. Jithu and Golam and their team are delighted with their awards and are currently running a competition on Facebook, giving you a chance to win a beautiful meal for two with a bottle of wine. To enter, like their facebook page and follow the instructions. The lucky winner will be announced on the 20th of July.

Book your next meal with Stars of India or Saffron Restaurant and enjoy Award Winning Food. Stars of India Thurles 0504 21800 / Saffron Cashel 062 62080