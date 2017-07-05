Tipperary's Maureen still walking marathons at 92

Maureen Armstrong, Drombane, walked her 23nd consecutive Marathon in Dublin on June 5th last. At 92 years of age, she still enjoys participating with all the other women who run or walk the event every year.

She is an inspiration to many who have participated over the years and her amazing vest for life and her endurance has undoubtedly encouraged many more elderly folk to take up the task.

Maureen insists that self enjoyment is paramount.

“If you enjoy doing something then it becomes easy so I look forward to this marathon each year and of course I still do my daily walk around home which keeps me fit in the mean time.”

Maureen is a well known personality at the Women's marathon at this stage and many rush to have their photo taken with her and of course a hug is always on offer.

Maureen was accompanied yet again by her daughter Martina Heffernan, Two Mile Borris, who has been a huge support in her mums achievements.

Maureen says she would like to express her love and gratitude to her family, neighbours and many friends who have always encouraged and supported her and god willing number 24 will be completed this time next year.

We extend our congratulations to Maureen and look forward to seeing her participate in her 24th consecutive marathon this time next year.