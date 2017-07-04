Adare Manor Culinary Team to meet Tipperary food suppliers

Adare Manor’s Loughlin Druhan and his culinary team took to the highways last Saturday on a round-the-country trip aimed at meeting over 100 suppliers and producers for the hotel, which is scheduled to open in Q4 2017. They will be travelling the four corners of Ireland to experience the many environments, which create the top-quality produce for which Ireland is famed. On their nine day trip they will be meeting farmers and catching fish who will enable the whole team at Adare Manor to serve only the highest quality of ingredients. The team will be travelling to counties such as Cork, Louth, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Wicklow, Galway, Donegal, Armagh, Mayo, Offaly, Clare, Carlow, Wexford, and Dublin – taking in culinary delights from ageing cuts of beef in Himalayan salt chambers in Armagh, to visiting a snail farm in Carlow. At each location they will sample and cook with the ingredients, with which they hope to form the building blocks of future recipes for Adare Manor.

The trip comes at a time when much planning is taking place for the whole culinary experience that will be available upon the reopening of Adare Manor in the fourth quarter of 2017. The castle and resort has been undergoing a major refurbishment with extensive construction works over the past 12 months to enhance all areas of the property. In total there are over 670 employees working daily on the refurbishment and restoration of the castle, and on the expansion and redesign of the golf course. When the resort reopens it is expected to create over 350 jobs, for which Adare Manor is currently recruiting.

In anticipation of the reopening of the castle, Loughlin Druhan and his team are keen to meet as many producers and suppliers as they can while touring the country. They aim to find the highest quality produce. Loughlin will be joined by some of his staff for the trip, including The Oak Room Chef de Cuisine Michael Tweedie, The Carriage House Chef de Cuisine Neils Van Oers, Banqueting Chef de Cuisine David McKane and Executive Pastry Chef Xavier Torne.

Suppliers interested in being visited by the team, or anyone who would like to recommend their favourite Irish producer, can contact Loughlin directly on the road via email at culinaryroadtrip@adaremanor.com.