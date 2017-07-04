Primary Care Unit planned for Cahir, Co. Tipperary 

Cllr Andy Moloney has welcomed an announcement by Minister Simon Harris that a new Primary Care Centre is set to open in Cahir. The project is currently at planning stage. A number of meetings have taken place between primary Care Heads of Services and HSE Estates personnel regarding the proposed layout and accommodation requirements. The overall proposed building accommodation for Cahir will compromise of two floors and will include a GP suite,HSE accommodation, Pharmacy and private medical tenants. It's planned that the Cahir Centre would be operational by Q1, 2019 subject to funding approval and regulation requirements. The following services are planned for Cahir Primary Care Centre: GP,Nursing,Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy, Speech and Language Therapy, Audiology,Ophthalmology, community intervention team, Caredoc, Psychology & Mental Health Services and admin services. In addition, it is expected that Counselling in Primary Care and self-harm intervention will also be available through bookable rooms. Moloney says that 90-95% of people's day to day health and social care needs can be met in this primary Care setting. “While the advanced plans are at development stage we need to lobby to secure funding for the Cahir facility by the 2019 date,” he said.