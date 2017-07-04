Tipperary lady makes best dressed list at Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby

A super stylish Tipperary lady has made the best dressed list at the recent Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

Hannah Crosse from Kilfeacle, Co.Tipperary was announced as one of the finalists in the Most Stylish Lady at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh Racecourse on Saturday 1st July.

The pharmacy retail manager caught the eye of the judging panel in a stunning Cos dress with an eye-catching Edel Ramberg headpiece.

However the pharmacy retail manager is no stranger to best dressed lists having toppped the Best Dressed competition at the Hugh Statham Winter Ladies day at Naas Racecourse earlier this year in a fashionable monochrome outfit.

Pic: Winner, runners up and judges

Suzanne McGarry from Sligo was announced as the winner of the Most Stylish Lady Competition. She was wearing an all Irish outfit with a bespoke dress by Anna McGuire and hat by Laura Hanlon and was chosen as the overall winner by a judging panel led by Dragon’s Den Star Chanelle McCoy, IMAGE Magazine’s Editor-In-Chief Melanie Morris, Independent News and Media Fashion Editor, Bairbre Power and Breeda McLoughlin, wife of Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

Pic: Deirdre Kane Carlow, Hannah Crosse Tipperary, Lisa Mc Gowan Tullamore and Elaine Kelleher Kerry

On helping select the winner Chanelle McCoy said “The Judges and I loved seeing so many stylish women out today at The Curragh. I discovered some great young and new Irish designers and milliners so a big thanks to today’s attendees who showcased the very best of Irish style. We were looking for someone who let their personal style shine through and of course brought some colour in to the mix. While it was a hard decision we all agreed Suzanne was our number one choice.”

A superb day of racing was highlighted by the victory of Capri, in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby. The three year old colt is owned by Derrick Smith, John Magnier & Michael Tabor, trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Seamie Heffernan and beat Cracksman and Wings of Eagles to claim one of the world’s most prestigious and valuable races.

Famous faces at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Pavilion reception hosted by Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, Colm McLoughlin together with his wife Breeda, included AP & Chanelle McCoy, Jim Sheridan, Anne Doyle, Jane Given, Annette Rocca, Gay Byrne and Kathleen Watkins.