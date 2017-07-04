Taylor calls on new owners of Dundrum House Hotel to clarify plans

Colm Taylor, Fine Gael Cashel and Tipperary district secretary and Dundrum native has called on the new owners of Dundrum House Hotel to clarify their plans for the hotel.

Dundrum House was bought by the high profile Dublin GAA brothers Alan and Bernard Brogan early last year for a reported 2.75 million euro. Since that time there has been little movement on the refurbishment of the hotel and rebuilding of the ballroom which burnt down in 2015.

Taylor stated: “Since being opened in 1981 by the Crowe family the hotel has been a major employer in the area. Since the fire in 2015 the hotel remains closed with the loss of significant number of jobs. A rural area like Dundrum needs every job that is going’.

Taylor continued: “The golf course, clubhouse, leisure centre and self catering houses continue to trade. This is welcome but there is an urgent need to get the hotel back up and running. There will be a considerable boost to the local economy when the hotel and ballroom are open for business. There should be no delay in making this happen. The county council need to ensure that they support the refurbishment in every way possible”.

The Brogan brothers are no strangers to the hotel business having also purchased the Pillo Hotel in Ashbourne, Co. Meath for a reported €8 million and their father, Bernard Sr, has previously bought the Setanta House Hotel in Celbridge, Co. Kildare.