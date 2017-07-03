Breretons 5th Annual Charity Tractor Run in aid of First Responders in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary

Our fifth Annual Charity Tractor run took place on Sunday 25th June.

This year our chosen Charity was The First Responders Cardiac Response unit in Roscrea.

We always keep our charities local and this year was no different. We had a huge turnout on the day and Thank God the weather was in our favour. We would like to thank our Sponsors, who never hesistate to donate to our run every year, whether it be Auction/Raffle items or donations.

We are very grateful for all their support, without them none of this would be possible. To Fr Kieran Blake for the use of the Church carpark, to Nicky Scully for providing and erecting the safety barriers, to the tractor drivers for takin part.

Thank you to the every great Rock on Paddy. Thank you to Garahys Garage for the bus to transport the children on the run. Thank you to Ken Hynes for following the run with his recovery lorry.

To all the committee for a job well done. Finally to the great community that is associated with Breretons bar we are so grateful to you all for your support over the last five years. Hopefully the tradition of the Tractor Run will continue with the new Management. We the Roscrea cardiac responders would like to take this opportunity to thank the committee of the Breretons tractor run for their kindness in choosing us as the recipients of the tractor run. All the funds raised on the day will help us to buy new equipment and provide more AEDS in the Roscrea area.

It will also help us to provide more training to people and help them to recognize the signs that someone may need their help. Roscrea cardiac responders group is a voluntary organization in the Roscrea area, who provide 24/7 cover for calls such as chest pain,heart attact, stroke and cardiac arrest.