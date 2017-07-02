Better signage, & repair works needed - Fitzgerald

Newly installed Cathaoirleach of Cashel Tipperary Municipal District Cllr Michael Fitzgerald put forward the motion at this month's Meeting: “That this Council provide better signage in Cashel Town to promote Friar Street Car Park (Foley's Car Park) as this facility is under utilised and both pedestrian accesses from this Car Park to Main Street namely 'Greenhouse Lane' and 'Maher's Lane' be brought up to a decent state of repair.”

Cllr Fitzgerald also called fro immediate repairs to be carried out on Cordangan Bridge, Tipperary, as it “has fallen into a very poor state of repair.”

Cllr Fitzgerald also called for immediate repairs to the road at Carney's Forge, Kilross to the County Bounds at Moore Abbey.