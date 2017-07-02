Tankerstown NS, Bansha - WSE report

Tankerstown N.S in Bansha provides a good standard of education, and teachers are 'enthusiastic', according to a newly published report.

A Whole School Evaluation (WSE) was carried out on Tankerstown NS on April 6th, and the report was published on June 22nd last.

All schools in the state are subject to regular WSEs to ensure standards are upheld.

Tankerstown NS is a co-educational, vertical primary school under the patronage of the Catholic Archbishop of Cashel and Emly. The school has four mainstream class teachers and two part-time support teachers, both of whom are based in the school. There are 97 pupils enrolled and pupil attendance is generally “very good”.

The main findings are: “The overall quality of teaching is good and the teachers implement new initiatives in an enthusiastic and effective manner. The overall quality of pupils’ learning achievements is good and teaching initiatives in literacy and numeracy are impacting positively on learning outcomes; the development of pupils’ oral language skills in Irish requires further attention. While good progress has been made in the development of whole-school approaches to assessment, there is scope to extend the potential of assessment for learning. The quality of support for pupils’ well-being is of a high standard. The principal provides highly effective leadership and demonstrates a commitment to high standards in teaching and learning. School self-evaluation practices are well developed.”

The main recommendations are: “The development plan for oral Irish should be implemented systematically at a wholeschool level.The outcomes of assessment should be used consistently to extend the potential of assessment for learning.”

Responding to the report, Tankerstown Board of Management stated: “We have developed a spiral incremental progression plan from infants to sixth class in the majority of subjects. Having spent the past number of years developing Irish in the school (SSE), it is satisfying and energising to see pupils’ good vocabulary, understanding, reading and enjoyment of Irish as a living language in the school being acknowledged. We have developed an oral Irish scheme as a whole staff team in the past year. As the new language curriculum (English/ Gaeilge) is being rolled out in the next academic year, we welcome the recommendation to implement this incremental plan, and will do so with enthusiasm.”

Full report at education.ie