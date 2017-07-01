Thomas V. Ryan Auctioneers brings turn-key bungalow in Clonoulty to market

Thomas V. Ryan Auctioneers are currently offering for sale a turn key bungalow just 1 mile from Clonoulty Village.

Positioned adjacent to the Thurles/Tipperary Road this house is only 4 miles from Holycross and 7 miles from both Thurles and Cashel.

The site is mature and measures approximately

⅓ acre incorporating a pebble covered driveway, front/rear lawns, roadside wall, entrance gate, mature shrubbery and a detached garage. While built in the late 1970’s in a traditional style the house is in excellent repair and condition having been modernised by the current owners.

Internally it includes: entrance/hallway, sitting room, kitchen/dining room plus 3 bedrooms and a bathroom along the hall. It measures approximately 104 sq.m. (gross internal area) & comes with a D1 energy rating.

Recent improvements include: new double glaze windows, new entrance doors, new kitchen units incorporating a breakfast counter, solid fuel stove with boiler, wood flooring along hallway and bedrooms. The kitchen floor has also been recently tiled as has the bathroom. In addition the property benefited from oil central heating, open fireplace in the sitting room, bathroom with bath and shower. The detached garage to the back of the house is quite spacious and accommodates the boiler and a sink. It can also act as a utility as it has been plumbed for a washing machine.

The property is priced at €175,000 and further details are available from Thomas V. Ryan on (0504) 26846.