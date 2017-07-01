Council refuses permission for United Nations Peace Memorial at St Mary's Garden of Remembrance

Thurles Templemore Municipal Council have refused permission to the Durlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial Committee to erect a United Nation's Peace Memorial in St Mary's International Garden of Remembrance in St Mary's Cemetary.

The Peace Memorial was to be unveiled on Remembrance Sunday, November 12th and blessed by His Grace Archbishop Kieran O Reilly and it was to be dedecated to all the men and women who served with the United Nations in the service of peace world wide.

A 155mm artillery shell fired from Isreal into Lebanon in 2006 did not explode and the shell was made safe by engineers from the Fin - Irish U.N.I.F.L Batt in 2007 .The shell was then used as a church bell in Camp Ida Lebanon and in camp Airen Dundalk it was then relocated to the 31st F.A.R Thurles in 2008 until their disestablishment in 2012.

The shell was presented to the Durlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial Committee on March 19th 2016 and the idea was to keep the shell in Thurles because of its history and the twinning of St Mary's International Garden of Remembrance with the Irish Memorial Garden in Tibnin South Lebanon not far from Camp Shamrock where the shell landed.

The Memorial when finished would, according to the Durlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial Committee, have been a very special attraction for tourist visiting St Mary's International Garden of Remembrance.

The memorial would have been the last to be erected just inside the gate- it would have been on the left of the Late Tom Semple Memorial and it would also have finished and enhanced the Memorial Garden of Remembrance.

A sketch of the proposed memorial will give people an idea as what it would have looked like with a white marbel cross on top, the shell as the centre piece, lime stone surround and a black granite plaque with all the information about the Memorial.

The reason given by the Municipal Council to refuse permission to erect the United Nations Peace Memorial in St Mary's, was that it was considered inappropriate within the confines of the burial ground. One councillor referred to it as a monstrosity.

“ It is with regret that I as Chairman and P.RO. of the committe have to release this statement to the press. The Municipal Council are intitled to their views and it is the Council who have the final say on the day and we as a committe respect their decision. But, I must say, it is an opportunity lost in St Mary's and to the town of Thurles,” John Wort Chairman Durlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial Committee told The Tipperary Star this week. .