Jim Carrey to face trial over death of Cathriona White, from Co. Tipperary

Actor and Comedian Jim Carrey is to face trial over the suicide of his then Co. Tipperary girlfriend, Cathriona White.

Mr Carrey has failed in his bid to get a wrongful death lawsuit over the death of Cathriona White – a native of Cappawhite thrown out of court.

A Judge confirmed that the 20-day trial is due to begin on April 26th.

It’s alleged the ‘Dumb and Dumber’ star (55), used his “wealth, influence and celebrity status” to provide the prescription drugs on which Cathriona White, 30, overdosed.

Mr Carrey was one of the pallbearers at Ms White’s Funeral in her native Cappawhite, in October 2015.

Ms White had been found dead in her Los Angeles home in September that year, due to a drug overdose.

Mark Burton, Ms White’s husband, and Brigid Sweetman, her mother, are suing Mr Carrey in Los Angeles.

Carrey’s lawyer Raymond Boucher had asked Los Angeles Superior Court to strike out the case, but Judge Deirdre Hill ruled that Carrey should face a jury over the claims of wrongful death and allegations under the Drug Dealer Liability Act.

She also ruled against Carrey’s privacy request regarding certain medical evidence claims.

Carrey also dropped a request for Ms Sweetman to put a bond of $372,000 (€328,000) aside to go towards the comedian’s costs if he is successful in fending off the case.

Mr Boucher wrote to the court asking for the request to be dismissed on the basis that Ms Sweetman lacks the means to pay and is ill.