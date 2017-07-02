North Tipperary Macra round-up

North Tipperary Macra

Red Cross will be doing a talk with North Tipp Macra on this Wednesday night at 8pm in the Pastrol Centre Nenagh. All are welcome to attend.

Congratulations to Devilsbit Macra who came through their semi-final of the farm skills in Cork on Sunday and will now head to the final in Tullamore in August.

North Tipp Summer BBQ in Boruma Ballina July 15th. All welcome, money will be collected by next Monday. Contact your nearest club to book your place.

Ballinahinch/Killoscully Macra

On Wednesday evening last, Ballinahinch/Killoscully Macra held our AGM in An Bonnan Bui. We would like to thank our outgoing committee for all their hard work over the year. Congratulations to our newly elected committee who already have great plans for the coming year.

Committee are:Chairperson: Leanne Cooke

Secretary: Liz Gleeson

PRO: Shauna Cooke

Treasurer: Niall O’Donnell

Nenagh Macra

We held a fantastic club meeting on Friday night in the Ormond Hotel Nenagh. Great plans for the coming year ahead. If you are interested in finding out more about our club check us out on Facebook.