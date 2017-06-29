Open Crann Day at Ballinderry, Co. Tipperary

Some of the large crowd which turned up for Crann’s Open Field day at Matt Fogarty’s Tree Farm near Ballinderry are pictured above.

The field trip followed a national directors’ meeting in Matt’s house at Drominagh. The weather was kind and the many short talks on various unusual species given by Matt and Crann directors Diarmuid McAree (former chief forest inspector), Irish Tree Services nursery man Corkman Peadar Collins and Roscrea’s George Cunningham were all well received on this informal but highly entertaining day. Crann administrator Maguerite was delighted that many took the opportunity to join Crann in its quest to help releaf Ireland with the right tree in the right place (info@crann.ie).

Matt and his family and friends treated all to a welcome cuppa back in his front garden as pictured above against a background of some his prized trees.