Tipperary schools rewarded for maths and science teaching with Science Foundation award

A number of primary schools throughout Tipperary have received a Science Foundation Ireland Discover Science and Maths Award under a programme designed to to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) among primary school students and teachers.

The schools are:

St Mary's Central National School

CBS Primary

Rearcross National School

Newport Convent Primary School

Burncourt National School

Scoil Na mBráithre

Sacred Heart Primary School

Presentation Primary School, Clonmel

Scoil Náisiúnta Muire Na Naingeal

Our Lady of Mercy Girls' National School

Lackamore National School

Clonmore National School

Holy Family N.S.,Templetuohy

Scoil Micheál Naofa

Ss. Peter and Paul CBS

Gaelscoil Aonach Urmhumhan

Redwood National School

The awards, which were announced by Tanaiste and Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Frances Fitzgerald, recognise the achievements of children and teachers in the application of STEM in their classrooms.

To qualify, schools are required to keep a log of STEM activities that they have undertaken throughout the academic year and which involved the whole school. Schools are awarded credit for visiting Discover Science Centres, carrying out their own experiments, using digital technology and maths, going on STEM-related field trips, hosting visits from scientists and engineers, and holding a science open day in the school.

"I am delighted to congratulate these young Tipperary students and their teachers on this wonderful achievement. The Science Foundation Ireland Discover Science and Maths Awards guide and inspire the next generation of inventors, problem solvers and creative thinkers. I am confident these students will lead the way and continue to make us proud in the future," said Minister Fitzgerald.

Dr Ruth Freeman, director of Strategy and Communications at Science Foundation Ireland, said: "Science Foundation Ireland is committed to making STEM accessible to all, so encouraging students, particularly girls, to engage with science and maths in a fun and interactive way early on is key. I commend these teachers for their passion and commitment to STEM and congratulate them on achieving the award for their school."