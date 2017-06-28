Use Our Lady's services for Scoil Aonghusa pupils

Services listed as available at Our Ladys Hospital, Cashel, including Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech and Language Therapy and Disability Services should be utilised to their maximum potential and be made available to all children from Scoil Aonghusa according to Cllr Tom Wood.

While the Hospital is located only five minutes away from the school the ongoing difficulties in securing such services for these children and young adults at an age when they are urgently needed and can make a vital difference to lifestyle has been a huge concern for parents and teachers alike, he argued.

He raised the matter at the June meeting of the Regional Health Forum where he asked what plans were underway to maximise the potential of Our Ladys Hospital, Cashel, following on the Minister for Healths visit some months ago when, he saw,”a hospital in pristine condition but seriously under-utilised.”

Cllr Wood again argued that Our Ladys should be made available to reduce the extreme pressure experienced at South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel. “Having services only available from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm and not a single bed in use was a disgrace and the matter needed immediate attention before the onset of winter and another trolly crisis”, he said.

In her response, Ms Aileen Colley, Chief Officer, Community Healthcare Organisation, informed him that progressing Disability Services for Children and Young People is a HSE programme. It recommends that children should be able to access services they need as close as possible to their home and school and work was progressing to provide centralised services (Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy, Psychology and Speech and Language Services) in Cashel Health Complex for children less than 18 years.

Recruited therapists are currently commencing in their post. In conclusion she said that the HSE will continue to maximise the ongoing and future use of the Cashel Health Campus with services provided for the population of Cashel and surrounding areas. Discussions are ongoing between community and hospital services in relation to the continued utilisation and development of the Cashel Health Campus.