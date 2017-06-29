New plan approved for Templemore Christmas lights

It is probably the last thing on most peoples’ minds right now but plans for Christmas in Templemore received a welcome boost at last week’s Municipal District meeting when a new proposal for the layout of the lights got the go ahead.

Following a meeting some months ago between local volunteers, County Council officials and its elected representatives TCDA (Templemore Community Development Association) were authorised to form a sub-committee to formulate a plan for the coming year and beyond.

Michael O'Brien was duly appointed Chair of that committee and they set about their work by first inviting a number of different lighting companies to come and walk the Town and then submit their proposals. Once received the committee then met on a number of occasions to pour over the different proposals and eventually, (following many arguments), settled on what we believe to be a suitable plan.

The important thing to remember here is that the Town had a group of volunteers working on behalf of the people who then presented the project to the elected representatives and Council officials who approved the plan.

It is a great example of a community working together and TCDA would like to thank the Council, and in particular Deirdre O'Shea, who liaised with us every step of the way. TCDA are a voluntary group who meet on a monthly basis to discuss all things Templemore. New volunteers are always welcome.