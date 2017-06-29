New plan approved for Templemore Christmas lights
New plan for the lights this Christmas in Templemore town
It is probably the last thing on most peoples’ minds right now but plans for Christmas in Templemore received a welcome boost at last week’s Municipal District meeting when a new proposal for the layout of the lights got the go ahead.
Following a meeting some months ago between local volunteers, County Council officials and its elected representatives TCDA (Templemore Community Development Association) were authorised to form a sub-committee to formulate a plan for the coming year and beyond.
Michael O'Brien was duly appointed Chair of that committee and they set about their work by first inviting a number of different lighting companies to come and walk the Town and then submit their proposals. Once received the committee then met on a number of occasions to pour over the different proposals and eventually, (following many arguments), settled on what we believe to be a suitable plan.
The important thing to remember here is that the Town had a group of volunteers working on behalf of the people who then presented the project to the elected representatives and Council officials who approved the plan.
It is a great example of a community working together and TCDA would like to thank the Council, and in particular Deirdre O'Shea, who liaised with us every step of the way. TCDA are a voluntary group who meet on a monthly basis to discuss all things Templemore. New volunteers are always welcome.
